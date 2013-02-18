LOL+WTF=$: An App That Shows Why Videos Go Viral

It is, to say the least, an imprecise science. But a new tool promises to bring just that–science–to the art of making a video go viral.

TubeRank is a viral-video-making app launched recently by Rubber Republic, the London-based content creation studio behind numerous viral hits including “Bodyform Responds: The Truth” and “(Welcome to) The Motherhood” for Fiat.

The app is a free online tool that combines meta data with YouTube video content to show why a piece of viral content was shared, who shared it and how many times. The idea is that by providing a tool to understand which content for a particular target market has been most viral in the past, content creators can strengthen their own approach.





“What TubeRank doesn’t do is generate viral ideas. What it does do is provide an inspiration filter so a producer can consider more scientifically which triggers have been particularly effective with any given community, and what conversion figures particular triggers have produced,” says Rubber Republic cofounder Chris Quigley. “It provides a framework and process around which people can analyze and design viral videos.”

The app is structured around “communities of interest”–who will share content–and “conversation triggers”–why they share it, he explains. First, it sources videos from RSS feeds and key online influencers. Then, having ranked videos according to both criteria, its algorithm adds a further layer of social data.

TubeRank is also underpinned by qualitative research amongst creatives in agencies in the U.K., U.S., France and Australia. So users are able to search for videos for audiences similar to their own target and for each specific search are provided with benchmarking data, tips, and insight to build a fuller picture of what made a particular piece of content that previously worked well with their target audience work.

Virals are deconstructed into a “viral formula” defining key elements with success defined by their “share to view ratio”–the lower this ratio, the higher a percentage of people who’ve watched the video shared it. Rubber Republic calculates the average share to view ratio is around 1:220, meaning one in 220 people view a video share it.