Kleverbeast Promises Creative Tablet Apps, No Coding Required

For nontechnical laypeople, tablet app development–and the user reach it implies–has a high barrier of entry. The costs of learning to code or outsourcing to experts can prevent creatives or small businesses from getting their work in front of content-hungry fingers.

Kleverbeast, entering into public beta today, wants to dissolve that barrier with an intuitive in-browser developer and accompanying support system, allowing anyone to get their portfolio in the App Store for $29 a month.

Rather than forcing creators and businesses to undergo the massively man-houred endeavor of hiring a design firm (who will probably hire a developer) to get a mobile app off the ground, Kleverbeast undoes that financial, logistical, and human complexity with self-service in-browser software.





In short, Kleverbeast seeks to enable artists and media companies to curate their work firsthand.

“(Users) can focus on their core compentency, which is content creation and monetization, without having to become a technology company,” says cofounder and acting CEO Dinesh Moorjani.

The service comes at three levels of payment: the template-based entry level plan runs $29 per month; KB Pro, their small-to-medium-sized business product runs $199 per month; and

their customized-development enterprise plan runs at a bespoke rate.

But the entry level, Moorjani says, is Kleverbeast’s Long Tail opportunity, allowing content creators to publish their own apps and grow their businesses “not hancicapped by the fact that they don’t have technology staff or design staff on board.”