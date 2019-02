It’s hard to imagine a time when someone could wear a balaclava without raising suspicion of nefarious deeds. In a new ad, Volkswagen explores the disparity between what this particular garment was designed for, and what it’s come to stand for in popular imagination.

Created by Deutsch L.A., and directed by Noam Murro, the new spot for the Beetle convertible offers a plausible, Volkswagen-inspired reason why a dude might end up at the counter of a convenience store, ski mask fully on face.