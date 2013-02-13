How Lay’s Got Its Chips To Taste Like Chicken And Waffles

This week Frito-Lay stocked stores nationwide with three new Lay’s potato chip flavors created by consumers, and come May, one of these crunchy creations will join the Lay’s lineup.

The three contenders: Cheesy Garlic Bread, Chicken & Waffles, and Sriracha (that’s a hot sauce used in Thai dishes in case you didn’t know).

The trio was culled from 3.8 million entries submitted via Frito-Lay’s “Do Us A Flavor” contest. Launched via Facebook, the contest invited consumers to submit their ideas for inventive new Lay’s flavors.

With the three finalists now out to market, the ultimate winner will be chosen by consumers, who until May 4 can vote each day for their favorite on the Lay’s Facebook page; through Twitter using the hashtags #SaveGarlicBread, #SaveChickenWaffles, or #SaveSriracha; and through texting “VOTE” to 24477 (CHIPS).





In addition to being able to brag about having been the mastermind of an awesome new chip flavor, the winner of the contest will be awarded either $1 million or one percent of their flavor’s 2013 net sales (whichever number is higher).

While the Do Us A Flavor initiative has already been deployed around the world from the United Kingdom to Australia, resulting in new flavors such Late Night Kebob and Cajun Squirrel (no kidding!), this marks the first time the contest has run in the United States. “It was the perfect time to do it,” says Frito-Lay North America senior vice president and chief marketing officer Ann Mukherjee. “It’s the 75th anniversary of Lay’s, and we’ve seen such success with this all over the globe.”

Mukherjee says she was actually stunned by the level of participation this time around, noting that the contests have garnered 8 million entries worldwide, with the latest effort in the U.S. alone bringing in nearly half of that total.