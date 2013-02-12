advertisement
See Custom Oscar Statues For Every Best Picture Winner Ever

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

If there were an Oscar for Best Poster Promoting the Oscars, the race would be over. This year, the Academy tapped pop culture-leaning artist Olly Moss to create something special to advertise the February 24th awards telecast, the crown jewel of the “so-called awards season.” Moss’ poster is an outsize tribute to the big winners of years past. All 84 of the previous Best Picture victors are represented on a single poster by Oscar statues tweaked to evoke those films. Last year’s charming silent film-era winner, The Artist, for instance, is in black and white, the 1997 statue is standing on the stern of a boat like Leonardo DiCaprio in that year’s winner, Titanic, and the little pipsqueak statue in 1968 is a stand-in for that year’s winner, Oliver!. Have a look through all the previous winners below.


