Yippee-Ki-Yay, Gumby: See Bruce Willis Molded Into “A Good Clay To Die Hard”

When the original Die Hard came out 25 years ago (pause for a moment and let that number sink in), Bruce Willis’ John McClane was an everyman hero cop thrust into an extraordinary situation. By now, however, the dude has been in a similar situation at least three times that we know about, with a fourth one on the way. He’s practically a cartoon superhero at this point, which is why it’s easy to accept him in a more animated form in a new online video.





A Good Clay to Die Hard is the latest violent claymation video from U.K.-based gore-master Lee Hardcastle. The title is a play on what I can hardly believe is the actual title for the latest film in the series, A Good Day to Die Hard, which opens on February 14th. Not quite an exact replica of the real film’s trailer, the new video begins with an amusing recap of some of the things John McClane has blown up before, and segues into an itinerary of the things he’ll be be blowing up this time.





Perhaps we can prevail on Mr. Hardcastle to make a stop-motion video of the whole movie after its release date…