How a Classic Is Created: My Bloody Valentine and the Making of “Loveless”

After The Spaghetti Incident? came out in 1993, it took Guns N’ Roses 15 years and 13 million dollars to follow it up with the long-promised Chinese Democracy. The newer album was met with something of a shrug. Similarly, after My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless came out in 1991, virtuosic frontman Kevin Shields teased its sequel sporadically, testing the patience of fans. The difference is that GN’R was following up a minor album, with seemingly nowhere to go but up. MBV was building on its genre-galvanizing masterpiece, Loveless, and had a legend to lose.

Loveless

On February 2, 2013, the band finally followed up Loveless with what is being hailed as another masterpiece, the semi-eponymous m b v. In the wake of the new album’s rapturous reception, the time is ripe for taking a look back at what went into making Loveless, the seminal album that cast an enormous shoegazey shadow over 22 years.

Producer Guy Fixsen, of the band Laika, was 21 years old when he came aboard to work as an engineer on perhaps the most influential indie rock album since The Velvet Underground and Nico. The band had been working on the project for three months before bringing on Fixsen, and they would continue working together for nearly a year and a half, with marathon studio sessions that famously almost bankrupted label Creation Records. The result is a shimmering, swirling, audio kaleidoscope that teaches you how to listen to it as you listen to it. By most accounts, it is a towering landmark in modern rock music.

“The funny thing is, it did feel like I was working on a classic record,” Fixsen says. “I was quite a fan of the band before then. They were the only band I followed around to a series of shows, so that gave it a sense of importance in my head. But also, the working process was so different than any other record I’d worked on before.”

The engineer and producer, who says he is still regularly approached by bands specifically because of his involvement in Loveless, talked with Co.Create about the conditions the album was recorded under, the demands (and genius) of notoriously exacting bandleader Shields, and what goes into the creation of a classic.

Guy Fixsen

Kevin Shields just wanted to make pop music, but in a different and new way. He was coming from 60s pop music, but there was a big nod towards hip-hop, and that’s where the sort of groove element of the record comes from. Melodies were hugely important to him. In terms of recording, though, quality was the only thing that mattered; time didn’t matter. It was all about getting something right. It wasn’t like a lot of other records where you’re under pressure of time and money and you gotta get it done. There was time to really get into tiny, tiny details.

A lot of time, there wasn’t even work going on–there was television being watched. And there was a lot of talking, a lot of theorizing mostly, and also a lot of joking around. The album was very much anticipated throughout the whole recording, and sometimes it could get to be a bit much. So Kevin’s response was to stop and wait a bit because he didn’t want to do things under pressure. He would wait until he felt right before he would do anything.