Zombies In Parliament And Space Concerts: Your Week In Canadians

It’s been a busy week for Canadians. Here’s what you need to know.

Things are going so well in Canada these days that the country’s legislators can spend time in Parliament kibbitzing about zombies.

Badass Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield brought a guitar aboard the International Space Station. He’s now put it to use on a song he co-wrote with the Barenaked Ladies. An I.S.S.-bound Hadfield performed the tune with BNL frontman Ed Robertson and a choir from Toronto’s Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts. As Robertson told the CBC, “When I started this band, I didn’t have a cellphone and nobody had really heard of the internet. And now I can work with a man who’s in space and [we can] make a music track together!”

The worst-kept secret in the world is officially out, thanks to a new spot from Molson–Canadians are funny, self-effacing party hounds. All of us. Every last one. This isn’t an assertion from Canadians, of course. It’s a view espoused by peoples of the world in Molson’s latest ad for Molson Canadian. In the spot, young folk from around the world–South Africa, Australia, Japan, Germany–recollect the precious, precious time they spent with some new Canadian friends the night before. The ad is the latest in a long line of Molson Canadian spots celebrating the brand’s oft-misunderstood namesakes. The most famous spot, “Joe,” had a proud Canuck take the stage and, with increasing zeal, right the wrongs and kill the myths concerning his countrymen and women.

It's fitting that the new spot allows others to toot the northern horn–as Canada has become a higher profile cultural and social force (see, for example, this article).




