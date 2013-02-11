Zach Galifianakis Back Between Two Ferns With Oscars Special

Like a mustachio’d comet fueled by insults, Zach Galifianakis has returned with an installment of the long-running Between Two Ferns series he created with Scott Aukerman and BJ Porter.





Last seen in the form of television special Between Two Ferns: a Fairytale of New York, the series is now back to its web roots with a special Oscar edition. Two Ferns began five years ago as a talk show parody wherein host Galifianakis berated, demeaned, and generally acted creepy toward guests like Michael Cera, Jon Hamm, and Natalie Portman. The fun of the series has always been seeing how the guests would respond to Galifianakis’ deadpan vitriol; whether they would be delighted, get offended, or fight back. Since the latest installment features not one guest, but five–all Oscar nominees this year–there’s room for several shades from the reaction rainbow.

Watch the full video below, and weigh in with a comment on who handles Zach best–Jennifer Lawrence, Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz, Anne Hathaway, or Amy Adams.