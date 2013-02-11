Justin Timberlake’s Bud Light Platinum Ad

When Justin Timberlake was appointed as Bud Light Platinum’s Creative Director last week, many wondered what the vaguely titled position might entail. Anybody watching the Grammy Awards on February 10th got their first taste. During commercial breaks from the broadcast, viewers were treated to a minute-long black-and-white ad for the new-ish brew, featuring Timberlake’s recently debuted comeback single, “Suit and Tie,” and the dapper gent himself. While a David Fincher-directed video for “Suit and Tie” is purportedly on the way, this will have to suffice for now.





Below, watch a tie-in ad with Target for the well-diversified performer’s upcoming album that also aired during the Grammys, as well as a new song Timberlake premiered on the same night.