8 Videos That Will Rip Your Heart Out And Crush You

Even those who are romantically well-adjusted can look warily upon Valentine’s Day and its compulsory romance routines. Others may be looking for a counterpoint.

We’ve already covered off the pleasure part of the occasion. Now, because only love, as they say, can break your heart, it seems fitting to celebrate the other side.

Just as it’s difficult to capture the exaltation of true romance on film, putting a lump in your throat and a sucking feeling in your gut takes a light touch. Here, 8 videos for wallowing.



