Love For Sale: The 8 Most Romantic Ads Ever

Is there a “special occasion” more disliked by a larger proportion of the people who end up participating in it than Valentine’s Day? It’s the arbitrary, coercive nature of the whole business that probably accounts for some people’s distaste–after all, what’s less loin-stirring than being guilted into being romantic (and spending money).

Then again, anti-Valentine’s sentiment could be stoked by the cheese-laden advertising that appears during the season–cheap appeals to buy jewelry, guilt-driven prompts to get those flowers, anxiety-inducing reminders of meals and trips left unbooked.

Making ads that get romance right is one tough brief. So, in the spirit of the occasion, we offer a showcase of messages that strike the right chord, whether your taste runs sappy, sexy or strange.

And since we would never forget those of you who reject the whole exercise and wish to wallow in melancholy and bitterness, check out the 8 Videos That Will Rip Your Heart Out And Crush You.



