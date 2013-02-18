How One Genius Grant Winner Brought Creativity To Caregiving

Most creative people would use a $500,000, no-strings attached grant to do something practical for themselves: maybe pay off a mortgage, or fund a research trip, or otherwise enable their next piece of work. But when the poet Heather McHugh won a MacArthur genius grant in 2009, she used that largess to start an organization called Caregifted , which provides free vacations to caregivers of the severely disabled.

McHugh was inspired to start the organization when her godson’s baby was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that required him and his wife to drop their high-flying careers–he was an executive chef, she worked in the non-profit world–to return to the U.S. from Cambodia. That baby is almost two now, and according to McHugh, “They now struggle for money and time; many of their immediate professional and other hopes were extinguished; yet they act day in day out, instinctively and wholeheartedly, purely from love, to devote their efforts to the care of this child.”

She wants to honor that care, and also to give people like her godson a break. “What I can’t help seeing is how exhausted [he and his wife] may be in 10 years,” McHugh says, since they spend time every day of the week doing therapy with the child. Part of the deal with Caregifted is that while care givers are on their all-expenses paid vacation to gorgeous locations like Vancouver, Coastal Maine, or Napa Valley, they must record their visits, either through writing, photography, or another creative medium.

We spoke to McHugh about why it’s so important to give caregivers a platform, the documentary about caregivers she’s working on, and which of the caregiver’s stories affected her the most.

Part of the raison d’etre of Caregifted is to “give voice” to lifelong family caregivers–whose lives others can so seldom visualize. Most of the written testimonies have come from the caregivers’ own self-descriptions before and after their getaways. These are, by some stroke of fate, uncommonly capable and articulate people, generally women, who have spent much of their lives negotiating for their children’s welfare (especially with government and medical agencies).





Year in year out, they feel the loneliness and isolation of having been immersed in the kind of unremunerated caregiving they so faithfully do, every day of their lives. We have caregivers in their 60s who are still diapering non-verbal grown adult children (themselves in their 30s). Imagine their exhaustion. And the numbers are staggering. If you count family caregivers for severe-end autism (non-verbal, incontinent, with distinct behavioral issues) and for advanced Alzheimer’s–those two conditions alone–the statistical increase in America year over year is breathtaking. Yet most people avert their gazes. I just couldn’t do so any more. That it took me all these decades myself to wake up to this huge, heart-rending community of self-sacrificers (though we hear about their disabled relatives frequently) still astonishes me.

Adam Larsen, the young filmmaker who has joined me in wanting to document their stories [in their documentary, Undersung], is extraordinarily sensitive to the concerns of these family caregivers. He has joined us just this past year on three Caregifted getaways and expects to document three or four more next year. He shoots home visits before and/or after the getaways, so that viewers can get an idea what the usual daily lives of these caregivers entail.