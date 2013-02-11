Lurpak’s Got A Perfect Message For Cold Winter Days

Thus speaks Rutger Hauer in the latest lip-smacking celebration of food from Lurpak. As we’ve noted here, repeatedly, the Euro butter brand has an inimitable way of using gorgeously, lovingly shot scenes of food and food prep to make us not only want to eat, but to cook.





Here, Lurpak and agency partner Wieden + Kennedy London give due credit to stick-to-your-ribs fare of the kind that comes out of an oven with a cheese-crusted top and the kind that will see you through a harsh winter. View the spot, directed by Gorgeous’s Vince Squibb, here.