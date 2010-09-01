An Authentic Few Minutes With Web Video Pioneer David Prager

When Comcast swallowed up the geek-run TechTV and merged it with G4 in the early aughts, a small group of the channel’s former hosts broke from the corporate decision to start their own network. “We decided to continue to make the hardcore, niche techy-stuff,” says David Prager, a veteran of TechTV. “And we were kind of in the right place at the right time–basically at the birth of Internet video.” After catching the attention of former Digg CEO Jay Adelson, who provided their earliest funding, Prager and pal Kevin Rose founded Revision3 , an Internet television network devoted to ultra-niche tech topics. Diggnation is still its biggest hit, but the network has expanded to include shows from Penn Jillette ( Penn Point ), and most recently Dan 3.0 , a fan-driven interactive show that’s a collaboration with YouTube. Last year, Revision3 recorded nearly 70 million views, posted 1.5 billion minutes of viewer engagement, and saw ad deals increase 50% from major brands like Adidas, Microsoft, and Nokia. We recently spoke with Prager about the world of Web TV from his vantage point.

FC: Do you have any advice for those looking to get started in Web video?

David Prager: Individuals making videos have to decide how much of a businessman they want to be: marketing and promotions, ad sales, distribution, and SEO strategy. Or how much it makes sense to partner with others to do. Revision3 brings all of those elements to one place. If you’re an artist or a content-creator, and you want to focus 100% on that, you can do that by partnering with us–or someone like us. With that said, if you come in with an existing audience that you’ve built and promoted, that obviously has a lot more value.

FC: Knowing what you know now, what do you wish you knew when you first started?

Prager: One of the things that has been cemented for me in this medium is that authenticity goes a long way. For a lot of niche productions, which encompass most of Revision3’s programming, it’s about creating content for a specific community. We have a show about comic books, for instance, and the stars of the show are big comic fans, so the audience can relate. This can be spread to multiple genres. If we made a show about tulips, hell, with the number of tulip aficionados out there, we’d probably be successful with a tulip show.

FC: What are your favorite shows on Web TV, outside the Revision3 network?

Prager: I obviously enjoy all our programming–our target demographic is 18-34, a category I fall into, although not for too much longer. We just launched a new show called Dan 3.0, which has a much younger target audience. But I actually consume a lot of podcasts and TED talks. I watch My Damn Channel and CollegeHumor. And then many special one-offs, like Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog.