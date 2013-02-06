Underwear-Clad David Beckham Runs After His Bathrobe In New H&M Spot

There really wasn’t much excess narrative necessary given the premise, but director Guy Ritchie does a great job of adding that little bit extra to this new spot for H&M and its go-to gitch pitcher, David Beckham.

The action-oriented, minute-and-a-half-long short shows a reasonably fit Beckham pursuing his bathrobe through a posh (see what we did there) L.A. neighborhood after it gets caught in the door of a Range Rover. The spot debuts in the wake of the announcement that Beckham is joining the Paris Saint Germain soccer club.