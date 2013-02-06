“The Walking Dead” Returns Soon, According to Giant Decaying Zombie Fingers

As prophesied by the film Dawn of the Dead, when there is no more room left in hell, the dead will walk the Earth. Apparently, they will also take the train. In an inspired indoor display at Toronto’s Union Station, an enormous set of decaying zombie-hands reminds commuters of the February 10 return of AMC’s hit series The Walking Dead. Created by agency Leo Burnett Toronto, the display counts down to the season premiere by severing a finger each day, presumably until only two fist-stumps remain on the day the first episode airs. It’s the coolest promotion you’ll ever wish you didn’t have to explain to your kids.