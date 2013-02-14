See Amazing Recreations Of Your Internal Organs Made Out Of Paper

Ever since at least Michelangelo’s David and the invention of contrapposto , a significant swath of artistic output has been focused on rendering the human form as realistically as possible. Fewer artists have been as concerned with what’s contained inside the human form– Lisa Nilsson is one of them.

Nilsson is an artist whose latest work is a series of anatomical cross-sections made out of paper and the gilded edges of old books. The finished pieces look like ornate 3-D fleur-de-lis clusters up close; zooming out, however, there’s no way to mistake the shape of bone, meat, and gristle. It’s difficult at first blush to say whether these pieces would be more at home in a museum or a medical class.





Before she was turned on to the idea of anatomical paper sculptures, Nilsson was making box assemblages that incorporated a mishmash of different techniques. One of those techniques was quilling, a form that involves rolled up strips of paper. After making a few small, abstract quilled pieces in an assemblage, Nilsson was inspired to stick with the medium.

“I enjoyed the way I could make small coiled units out of strips of paper, enclose and encircle them with an additional strip, and then squish and shape this new composite shape,” the artist says. “Also, I could create a ‘cavity’ and squeeze coils into it until it was full.”

Around this time, a friend directed Nilsson toward an image of a torso’s coronal section from an old French anatomy text. Something about it clicked immediately.

“I saw the shapes and textures I was experimenting with in my little abstract quilled pieces in this image and it became the point of departure for my first anatomical cross-section in paper.”

At first, Nilsson had intended to include the finished piece in one of the assemblages she was making, but the scale was too big. She decided that it was begging to be a stand-alone. Soon she began researching more images of cross-sections and the work evolved from there.