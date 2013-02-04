Surprising Stats On Mobile Use During The Super Bowl

This year, Super Bowl watchers were more willing to divide their attention to the on-field action with second screens than they were to take a break from the commercials. Apparently, the ads were simply too important to miss.

According to data that the Mobile Marketing Association and mobile ad company SessionM compiled, 59% of viewers used their phones more during the games as compared with 41% who did so more during commercial breaks. The study is part of a monthly series called “mPulse” (Mobile Pulse), which researches and analyzes the impact of mobile engagement across annual milestones and major events.

While a whopping 91% of viewers used their mobile devices during the commercials, most of those people were not actively responding to the ads. Only 35% of respondents reported completing a follow-up action on their phones after an ad aired. The study is unclear, though, about whether making jokes about those ads through social media outlets such as Twitter counts as engagement.

Q: How are you using your mobile device during Super Bowl commercials? (select all that apply)

35% completed a follow-up action on their mobile device based on a commercial they saw during the Super Bowl (i.e. Coca-Cola)