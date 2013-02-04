Will Ferrell Sucks Face for Old Milwaukee in Super Bowl Spot

During last year’s Super Bowl broadcast, one Nebraska town was treated to a surprise: an actual ad for Old Milwaukee starring hilarious, fully grown oaf Will Ferrell. Given the star’s comedic repertoire, the ad must have seemed like a put-on, or a stealth preview for a movie, or some elaborate sketch about advertising. It turned out, though, that there was nothing fictional about the erstwhile Anchorman’s campaign for the beer brand. Now in his second year as select market Super Bowl pitchman, Ferrell has lost the element of surprise, but not his ability to shock.





By now, we are just about as used to the sight of Ferrell shilling for Old Milwaukee as we are to his off-kilter make out sessions on SNL and in movies. It was perhaps only a matter of time before these two sides of the funnyman came together. In the new Super Bowl ad for the beer brand, our hero is seen making out passionately with a random woman in public transit for about a full minute. Like this year’s other makeout-based Super Bowl ad, it goes on for a nearly obscene length of time–the only acknowledgement of what it’s advertising, a brief pan away to another passenger who is holding a six-pack of Old Milwaukee.

The ad showed up during the Super Bowl in Sherman, Texas, Ardmore, Oklahoma, Glendive, Montana, and select nightmares.