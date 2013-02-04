The Most Re-Watched Ads Of The Super Bowl

Though described by one wag as “less interesting than 34 minutes of blackout”, the ads featured in yesterday’s Super Bowl broadcast were just as eagerly re-wound and re-watched as Super Bowl ads in recent years, according to TiVo’s Annual Super Bowl Commercial Report. Not bad going given that nine of the top ten ads this year had already been previewed pre-match online.

Most re-watched by TiVo users on the big night was Taco Bell’s “Viva Young”–which, as a comedy-based ad, follows in the footsteps of Doritos’ “Sling Baby,” Snickers’ “Logging” and Doritos’ “House Rules” which were the top re-watched ads among TiVo users in 2012, 2011 and 2010, respectively.

“We are seeing viewership remain strong despite some claims the ads are less surprising–perhaps as so many are now seen ahead online,” says TiVo Senior Vice President, General Manager Content & Media Sales, Tara Maitra.

“But the trend is clear from people voting with their remote control: they are watching and re-watching ads and we are still seeing high levels of viewership.”





User generated content featured in three out of this year’s top ten: the two crowd-sourced spots for Doritos–“Goat for Sale” and “Fashionista Daddy”–and Audi of America’s “Prom.”

“User generated content is a growing trend showing how more and more people want interaction with content to become part of the experience, and advertisers are taking advantage of this,” Maitra adds.

The trend amongst big brand advertisers for showing their Super Bowl ads online ahead of the big night continued this year with nine out of the top ten previewed on the web in advance. For example, Volkswagen’s “Get in. Get Happy” which ranked tenth in the TiVo top ten notched up more than 8,373,067 You Tube views before the ad launched on TV.