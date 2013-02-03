Man Vs. Machine: Calvin Klein And Matthew Terry Go On Vine Binge During Super Bowl

Fashionable brands from Armani to Nanette Lepore have been quick (with, admittedly, various levels of skill) to take up social video app du jour Vine. During tonight’s Super Bowl, Calvin Klein went on a full-on Vine binge with videos featuring none other than statuesque Matthew Terry working a lot more than what his mama gave him–not that we’ve got a problem with that.
Maybe we’ll just leave it at that. We think these Vine videos speak for themselves (and serve as a surreal timeline of the game itself):
.@mrmattterry shoot for #CalvinKlein Concept starts now: vine.co/v/b15Wtw5gHZQ #firstvine #SB47
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 3, 2013
Pumped for the game: vine.co/v/b15q7wWVX7A #CalvinKlein #SB47
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 3, 2013
Game time: vine.co/v/b151ZUXO6dH#SuperBowl
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 3, 2013
Touchdown: vine.co/v/b1irVwLgm5x #SuperBowl
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 3, 2013
Here’s more of @mrmattterry: vine.co/v/b1571EtenTA #CalvinKlein #SB47
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 4, 2013
.@buzzfeed – Here’s an exclusive @vineapp of @mrmattterry: vine.co/v/b1ivBdU3FKU
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 4, 2013
Halftime show: vine.co/v/b15mrmaZAWQ #CalvinKlein #SB47
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 4, 2013
A #SuperBowl interruption: vine.co/v/b15KMrg3eez #CalvinKlein
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 4, 2013
Since the lights are still out… vine.co/v/b1iiiiUz5uq #SB47
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 4, 2013
Game on: vine.co/v/b15MuQJtP29 #SB47
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 4, 2013
Fighting it out in the 4th: vine.co/v/b1iUVvDMPwt #SB47
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 4, 2013
One last @mrmattterry Vine for the night: vine.co/v/b15zUZYeBb3 #CalvinKlein #SB47
— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 4, 2013