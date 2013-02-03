advertisement
Man Vs. Machine: Calvin Klein And Matthew Terry Go On Vine Binge During Super Bowl

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

Fashionable brands from Armani to Nanette Lepore have been quick (with, admittedly, various levels of skill) to take up social video app du jour Vine. During tonight’s Super Bowl, Calvin Klein went on a full-on Vine binge with videos featuring none other than statuesque Matthew Terry working a lot more than what his mama gave him–not that we’ve got a problem with that.

Maybe we’ll just leave it at that. We think these Vine videos speak for themselves (and serve as a surreal timeline of the game itself):

