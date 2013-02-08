Knit the City Goes Legit

A mere two years after police questioned them for covering a Parliament Square telephone box in a knitted cozy, British yarnbombing duo Knit the City has gone legit.

Agency Saatchi & Saatchi hired the stealthy stitchers to craft a spring-themed motif to brighten a London underpass as part of Toyota’s Positive Power campaign to promote its Prius Plug-In Hybrid vehicles. The cars will support a range of activities over the next few weeks, including transporting the 150 balls of yarn needed for this installation.





Yarnbombing, or graffiti knitting, is a worldwide movement aimed at perking up dreary urban structures through knitted and crocheted adornments.

Toyota sees its cars brightening up the environment the way Knit the City’s founders–who go by code names Deadly Knitshade and The Fastener–regard their mission. Says Knitshade: ““Knit the city are about taking hold of forgotten public spaces and giving them soul through their colorful woolly creations.”