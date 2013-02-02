Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen Compete for Samsung’s Super Bowl Ad (Within An Ad)





Created by agency 72andSunny and blockbuster director Jon Favreau, the new spot takes a meta turn that finds both comedic performers vying aggressively for the chance to star in an ad that they are currently starring in. After the two go through something of an insult-madrigal in the Samsung lobby, they are sent in to speak to a corporate bigwig played by none other than Bob Odenkirk of Mr. Show and Breaking Bad fame. There’s another high-profile cameo toward the end of the ad, which shall not be spoiled here.



