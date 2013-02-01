The Combination of Old Spice and Wolf-Coat Proves Irresistible

Jack London would be proud. Or he might be disgusted. Either way, Jack London would definitely have some sort of extreme reaction had he lived to see his beloved wolves used as joke props in the latest ad for Old Spice.





Created as ever by Wieden + Kennedy Portland, the first ad for Old Spice’s new Wild Collection features a voiceover from an elegantly dressed woman as she realizes she has fallen for a man who is wearing two living wolves as a suit jacket–as you do. The brand gets credit for not relying on football-based creative, considering the time of year, but perhaps that’s because they did so recently.





Although the ad is available online now, it will premiere on television during the Super Bowl… in Juneau, Alaska. Ultimately, the geography makes sense since Alaska is home to America’s largest lupine population (seriously).

Watch another new ad for Old Spice’s Wild Collection below.