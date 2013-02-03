Best Buy Has to Answer to Amy Poehler In Its Super Bowl Spot

“What’s LTD; is it contagious?” is just one of many questions Amy Poehler has for the good people of Best Buy in the electronics and appliances hub’s Super Bowl spot.





Created by Crispin Porter + Bogusky, the fast-paced new ad finds the indefatigable comedy star hammering a stoic store employee with a barrage of wide-ranging questions about the selection of products on hand. Whereas last year’s Super Bowl ad stressed the innovators who make Best Buy’s myriad devices possible, this year’s goes for pure entertainment value, while still showing off the goods.