Oscar-nominated “No” Salutes The Ad Campaign That Threw Out A Dictator

Pablo Larrain was 12 years old when he first saw the TV commercial that changed his life. “I remember it was a sort of grey, sad environment in Chile at that time. What these ad guys opened up was a fresh, optimistic, bright mood. That was so shocking.”

Pablo Larrain

Shocking and effective.

24 years later, in his Oscar-nominated period piece No, Larrain revisits the advertising campaign that blew his mind as a child and, along the way, made Chile safe for democracy. Set in 1988, the fact-based drama casts Gael García Bernal as advertising whiz kid René Saavedra who orchestrates a feel-good TV campaign urging Chileans to give dictator Augusto Pinochet the boot.

Pinochet, who’d taken over the country 15 years earlier in a military coup, confidently responded to pressure from the international human rights community by staging a national referendum. For 27 days leading up to the plebiscite, Pinochet and his political opposition each had 15 minutes of free national air time every night to address the question: Should he stay or should he go?

Political activists who’d seen family members killed, tortured, or imprisoned under Pincohet championed attack ads that would expose his crimes. “How could you not use this free air time as a platform to go ‘Okay, let’s say who Pinochet really is so nobody would want to have him any more’?”





But campaign strategists, who a week earlier had been working on soda pop accounts, completely ignored Pinochet. Larrain explains, “These ad guys argued that they should never use a pessimistic point of view or spread bad ideas about what Pinochet actually did. That would only provoke more fear.”

The subtext, as Larrain lays it out: “We’re not going to spend one second of our time talking about Pinochet because that only makes him bigger. We’re going to talk about our dreams.”