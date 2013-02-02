Dunder Mifflin Paper Not Only Real, It’s In the Super Bowl (In Scranton)





Back in 2011, NBC’s The Office spun its fake stock in trade off into an actual product. Office workers who really want to play up the verisimilitude of the TV series can now purchase Dunder Mifflin brand paper from Staples unit Quill.com, which licensed the brand from NBC. It looks like many more such folks will be doing so now that the fictitious paper has a real ad airing during the Super Bowl. The ad will appear in Scranton only during the third quarter of the game, and online everywhere.





The spot was the winning entry in a contest run on crowdsourcing platform Tongal (the creator of the ad is Freddy Rabbath, who, as it happens is from Tallahassee, home of The Office’s Sabre Corp.). The new ad features a group of cubicle farmers engaging in paper-based war games. The spot manages to capture the show’s spirit of fighting through the soul-crushing doldrums of office life with a sense of humor. One expects, though, that much of the viewing audience may not yet be aware that Dunder Mifflin is now a real brand, and might think the commercial is just a joke.