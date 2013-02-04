Foot Locker Warns: Keep Your Kicks Fly… Or Else

There’s no doubt that sneaker heads take their kicks very seriously. For most, an uninspired footwear choice is a sartorial faux pas. For those who happen to find themselves in pro-baller James Harden’s posse, wearing anything but the freshest high tops is grounds enough to be traded to Kris Humphries’ less-fly entourage. Particularly when Foot Locker is bringing new heat every day.

In “Mirror”–a humorous spot for Foot Locker created by BBDO New York and directed by Aaron Stoller of Biscuit Filmmworks–Harden prompts a would-be groupie to up his sneaker game, lest he meet a fate similar to Maurice, a former crew member dealt to Humphries for his footwear fashion crimes. Humphries, who coaxes accolades from his buds, takes a surprisingly funny and self-deprecating turn and is a well-played understated foil to Harden.

The spot is meant to promote Foot Locker’s two-month-long Approved Heat event, will be the centerpiece of a campaign during the NBA All-Star game, and appeared in a local pre-Super Bowl spot this weekend.

Online, the spot has already drawn over 3 million views, and fans are encouraged to follow poor Maurice’s journey from Harden’s exciting party-life crew to becoming a Humphries yes-man on twitter at @HelpMaurice. For Humphries’ part, he’s taking this insecure superstar role like a comedy champ.