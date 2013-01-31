GoDaddy “Perfect Match” Is Perfectly Yecch

Suddenly one has a new appreciation for Axe spots. At least those ladies look like they’re having fun.

In this Super Bowl commercial for the always-bottom-scraping GoDaddy, model Bar Refaeli looks like she really doesn’t want to kiss actor Jesse Heiman. But then goes ahead and does anyway, for an extended period of time? Why? Because she’s in A GoDaddy commercial.

The result is just sort of… hard to watch. And not because it shows an awkward-looking kiss really close up. For other reasons that are perhaps hard to articulate but painfully evident. There’s an ugly quality to this ad that makes this the most offensive GoDaddy effort of all time. And that’s saying something.



