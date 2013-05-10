4 Ways To Be A Happier Parent–One Mother’s Experiment

Three years ago, New York magazine published a splashy cover story called “ All Joy and No Fun: Why Parents Hate Parenting .” I didn’t have kids then, but I knew I wanted some, and I read that article with a sense of bone-deep dread. The author, Jennifer Senior, referenced dour statistics like, in a survey of more than 900 Texas women, “child care ranked 16th in pleasurability out of 19 activities.” In particular, Senior noted, studies have shown that mothers are unhappier than fathers, and parents of babies and toddlers have it rough. I cataloged all of this for future reference, and it came rushing back when I had a healthy baby girl late last year.

The Myths of Happiness

To have a new child is to have a rush of conflicting, high-pitched emotions: I am so full of love for this creature . . . but I’m so exhausted I want to die . . . look at her tiny, remarkable fingies! . . . good lord, I wish she would stop screaming. So I was pleased to notice that a chapter in Sonja Lyubomirsky’s new book, The Myths of Happiness: What Should Make You Happy, but Doesn’t, What Shouldn’t Make You Happy, but Does, seemed directly pitched to a new mom like me. It’s called “I’ll Be Happy When . . . I Have Kids,” and it mentions some of the research the New York article bemoaned three years back. It also adds some more depressing tidbits, such as “when people are asked how happy they are before and after they bring home their first baby; the second report is significantly lower than the first.” Ouch.

Lyubomirsky is a psychology professor who specializes in the complex topic of happiness. Her last book, The How Of Happiness, was a guide for people looking to get more of it. Lyubomirsky’s new book, I found, did something the bleak Senior piece avoids: It gives the reader concrete strategies for becoming a happier parent. So in the interest of journalism—and in the self-interest of getting through those 3 a.m. wake-up calls with a bit more élan—I decided to take Lyubomirksy’s advice and see if it made a difference. Here are four parental happiness tips inspired by The Myths of Happiness.

Lyubomirsky points out that sometimes the bad parenting moments can be more aggravating than major problems. For example, you’re more frustrated and pissy about your toddler’s supermarket temper tantrum than you are about a serious illness your baby is facing–because you rise to the occasion and get social support for the latter. No one is going to be particularly sympathetic when your son is throwing cookies from the grocery store shelf.





So Lyubomirsky suggests reframing or figuring out coping mechanisms for the small stuff. “If we resolve to focus our attention on the little bad things with respect to parenting,” she explains, “we will recover from them more quickly, be happier and have the vitality and stamina to face another day.” Our daughter is so young that–knock wood–all our parenting problems are the stuff of minor annoyances and we haven’t faced down those big scary problems just yet.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest irritation when you have a baby is the little dears don’t always sleep very well. Here, Lyubomirsky might suggest reframing the situation in a more positive light, which I attempted to do. Yes, our daughter still wakes up every night for an hour in which she needs to be fed, soothed, changed. Yes, we’re still very, very tired the next day. But, she does sleep better than many babies her age, and there’s something special and irreplaceable about being awake with her in the predawn quiet.

I wrote this down in a notebook–Lyubomirsky is a big fan of note-jotting (more on that in a second)–and the expression of positivity helped . . . a little. Frankly, prolonged newborn-related exhaustion is only really solved by two things: your kid learning to sleep and massive amounts of daytime caffeine. But pausing briefly each night that I was up to be mindful of the moment did make me mildly happier.