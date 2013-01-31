See Budweiser’s Baby Clydesdale Grow Up In Tearjerking Super Bowl Spot “Brotherhood”

Earlier this month, Budweiser announced it was launching its new Twitter account with a Super Bowl-related campaign based around the newest member of the Clydesdale team. Budweiser tweeted a photo of the 150-pound foal, born January 16 and asked fans to help give the newest member of the “Budweiser Clydesdales Class of 2013” a name.

Now, the brand has released the Super Bowl spot that stars the handsome beast–“Brotherhood,” which imagines the foal growing up and focuses on the relationship between horse and trainer. This marks the first time Bud has pre-released its game-day ad and instead of laughs, the spot sees the brand going for the emotional punch. The spot was created by agency Anomaly and directed by Jake Scott and is set to Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” The parts of the ad featuring the new Clydesdale were shot at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, MO, Budweiser’s “state-of-the-art Clydesdale breeding facility.” The rest of the spot was shot in L.A.





The marketer tweeted the spot out and has been updating fans on user-generated names which have included Thor, Little Bit, R2-D2, Brew, Suds, and Sweet Tweet. At game time, the frontrunner was Buddy.



