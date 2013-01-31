See Seth Rogen And Paul Rudd In Samsung Super Bowl Teaser

Samsung’s next big thing is here and it’s Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd doing a commercial for the Super Bowl. Or rather, doing a commercial for “the big plate featuring the San Francisco 50-minus-one-ers and the Baltimore Black Birds.”





The 60-second teaser shows Rudd and Rogen pitching a Super Bowl spot idea to Bob Odenkirk, who is putting the kibosh on any talk of the actual Super Bowl or its participants, leaving the two actors to come up with some work-arounds.

The full, two-minute spot, from Samsung agency 72andSunny and directed by Iron Man‘s Jon Favreau, will be released this week.