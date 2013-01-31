Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gets Milk in Super Bowl Spot

Since he gracefully transitioned into film from his professional wrestling beginnings, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has starred in a wide variety of movies–everything from family films to cop comedies. Let’s be real, though: Most of the time, the former WWF star is wanted for what he brings to the action movie table, which is charisma, man-bulk, and face-punching skills. It is this last kind of role that the National Milk Mustache “Got Milk” campaign parodies in its forthcoming spot.

Created by agency Deutsch New York, the new ad, set to air during the 2nd quarter of the big game, opens with our man preparing breakfast for a culturally diverse collection of children. Unfortunately, he is out of a key ingredient–one that is rich in protein and essential nutrients, etc. Thus begins what quickly escalates into a climactic race against time to fetch some breakfast milk while the city is falling apart. Various action- and disaster-movie scenarios start happening all around The Rock, however, he doesn’t have time to negotiate them.





While the once (and future?) wrestler has questionable priorities, at the very least you have to admire his commitment to nutrition.