How David Droga Creates Advertising That Matters

Sometimes the biggest ideas can be the simplest, the smallest and most obvious. For David Droga, founder and creative chairman of Droga5 , the notion of give and take turned out to be a game-changer for his award-winning advertising agency. Launched in 2007, the UNICEF Tap Project , which raises awareness and funds for clean water projects, asked diners “when you take water, give water.”

This ongoing collaboration was conceived, not as a disposable annual advertising program, but as a simple, scalable way to give in flexible increments, from $1 for regular tap water in restaurants to $5 for celebrity tap water. It underlined the value of the tap water taken for granted everyday. By changing customer’s mindsets, the project has raised nearly $3 million and benefited from pro bono work by agencies in 23 markets.

At the core of Droga5’s mission is impact: what they call creativity with a purpose. Droga counts himself fortunate to be amongst the first generation of business leaders who don’t have to choose between building a robust business with global reach and giving back to society. For all the success Droga5 is having, the goal is not simply growth. Droga says that the company focuses on the projects they take on, making sure that the mission and actions of the companies align with those of the agency. They have earned a reputation as an innovator of sustainable ideas built around social good. “We can be problem solvers so that it’s more than just about creating ads,” he says. “We’re very much an advertising agency, but it’s not about creating ads as we know it.”

And Droga has been quite outspoken about the state of advertising as we know it, saying that 90% of advertising is pollution and that the industry, which has the potential to impact every sector, can and should do better. Droga seeks to set an example with his work, creating something positive that elevates the industry. “Inspiration or emulation, I’ll take either,” Droga says.





Droga5 attracts like-minded individuals who are creative, kind and ambitious. “They’re generous with their time, with their support, with their nurturing,” Droga says. “We’re still a competitive, high-performing place but what makes a difference is there’s a backbone and great ethos here. It’s not succeed at any cost; it’s succeed the right way.”

Droga’s forte is not in handing over large donation checks but instead he prefers the investment and emotional attachment that comes with using his skills for good. “Ideas more than ever can make the biggest difference in the world,” Droga says. “We’re communicators, we’re problem solvers and we’re lateral thinkers and there’s nothing that can’t be improved with that. The world needs us and we want to be needed.” Engaging the resources and talent at the agency to make a difference is an integral part of the company.

At Droga5, the starting place with a client is not what the campaign is going to look or sound like but what is the impact going to be. That approach may require stepping away from the project, sharing the project with others or admitting a lack of expertise. “Generosity is as much showing your vulnerability as it is your passion for something,” Droga says.