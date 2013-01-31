Behind Axe’s Mission To Send Bros Into Space

“Lifeguard,” the second “nothing beats an astronaut” commercial for Axe which premieres during the Super Bowl this Sunday, isn’t just another typical boy-meets-and-shags-unrealistically-attractive-woman Axe tale. It’s a call for anyone who wants to go into space to apply to join the brand’s recently announced, headline-grabbing Axe Apollo Space Academy . Further, it’s the next step in a global social content strategy carefully choreographed to build across 15 months to drive consumer interest, engagement, and sales.





They call it “connected selling”–an approach that BBH London, the agency that helped dream up Axe Apollo, explains has been honed over a number of recent Axe campaigns.

“The way we work with Axe globally is to start each time by coming up with a product concept to sell more Axe globally,” the agency’s Chief Strategy Officer Jonathan Bottomley explains.

“The starting point creatively is always how guys and girls interact and how guys can become more successful in that interaction. In this case, the idea is all about how guys like to tell stories to impress, and what story is greater than being able to say: ‘Hey, I’ve been in space’?”

From this came the idea for the name of Axe’s latest range: Apollo. Then, eager to create a “credible experience with integrity and close connection to the brand,” the idea arose to enable a lucky few young members of the public to actually go into space.

So the Unilever-owned brand teamed up with space tourism company SpaceXC (not to be confused with SpaceX) which allocated it 22 seats on a flight scheduled to take place sometime early next year.

Phase one of the launch strategy has been to introduce both the Apollo range–in CG commercial “Earth,” produced by Framestore London, an Axe pack flies through space like a rocket–and the Axe Apollo Space Academy concept (strap line: “Leave a man. Come back a hero”), for which three ads have so far been made.