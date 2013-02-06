Meet the Creator: The Director Under Pixar’s “Blue Umbrella”

It was only a 25-second clip. Two sentient umbrellas, apparently of opposite umbrella-genders, take note of one another on a crowded city sidewalk. And that’s about all that happens. Yet, there was something about the footage Pixar released of its forthcoming short, The Blue Umbrella, that caught people’s attention, like, well, the way an umbrella catches rain. Soon enough, everyone was raving about it, galvanizing a storm of animated hype.





At the center of this advance buzz is Saschka Unseld, a technical artist at Pixar and a director in his own right. The Blue Umbrella is his new short, and it’s easily his most high-profile personal project to date, set to play before the sure-to-be-a-hit Monsters University. Unseld worked on the project for roughly a year and a half, at first with only two other people supporting him, but eventually with several more on hand. Throughout the production, Unseld has chronicled his experience on his Tumblr, and continues to do so.

Recently, the director spoke with us about creating the unique look of The Blue Umbrella, the endless possibilities of CG animation, and how a Pixar short gets the green light.

Co.Create: What kind of work did you do for Pixar before making this short?

Saschka Unseld: I worked in the Camera and Staging Department. You can think of it as the department that does the Cinematography part of the films. We work on how to stage the action and how to shoot it. Do we want to use a wide shot, a close shot, how do we move the camera. We often also refer to it as Visual Storytelling. It is about how to stage and shoot the action to support the emotional beats of the story the strongest.

What was your inspiration for The Blue Umbrella?

It was on one of those rare rainy days in California and I was walking through downtown San Francisco when something in the gutter caught my eye. It was an umbrella that someone must have tossed away, completely beaten up and drenched. And as I was looking at this sad fellow I started wondering what had happened to him and I think that was when I got the idea of telling his story. But of course, in my version of the story there would be a happy ending.