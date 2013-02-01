Ragtag Peewee Football Crew Assembles in Another Hyundai Super Bowl Spot

Long before they make it to the Super Bowl, most NFL players start off playing rough-and-tumble neighborhood ball–and that’s where Hyundai’s latest game day ad gets its inspiration.





Created by agency Innocean, just like its brethren ads, the new spot features a relatively shrimpy kid challenged by some ruffians to find a team to square off in a bout of neighborhood ruffians. Boy, does he ever come through, with some amusingly preposterous ringers. Not since MacGruber went about recruiting for his movie mission a few years ago has the “putting together a ragtag team” montage trope been so lovingly sent up.