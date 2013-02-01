advertisement
Ragtag Peewee Football Crew Assembles in Another Hyundai Super Bowl Spot

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Long before they make it to the Super Bowl, most NFL players start off playing rough-and-tumble neighborhood ball–and that’s where Hyundai’s latest game day ad gets its inspiration.


Created by agency Innocean, just like its brethren ads, the new spot features a relatively shrimpy kid challenged by some ruffians to find a team to square off in a bout of neighborhood ruffians. Boy, does he ever come through, with some amusingly preposterous ringers. Not since MacGruber went about recruiting for his movie mission a few years ago has the “putting together a ragtag team” montage trope been so lovingly sent up.

