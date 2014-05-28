Cars.com Saving the Drama For Your Mama (Who Will Be Watching the Super Bowl)

TNT proved beyond a shadow of a doubt last year that they know drama, but apparently Cars.com has been boning up on the theatrics as well. A pair of just-released teasers for the brand’s Super Bowl spots tantalize viewers with a promise of Real Housewives-worthy drama to come.





Created by McGarryBowen, the first of the two spots uses a focus group as its setting, which is why viewers may be caught off guard when what at first seems to be your typical behind-the-scenes testimonial careens wildly off course into something much more fun and unexpected. Meanwhile, the second ad continues the theme, promising some game day drama that’s on the way, without revealing much else. Considering the quality of the first of these teasers, one has high hopes for the finished product. Watch both previews below.







