Baby Pandas and Rocket Ships: Kia’s Super Bowl Spot Explains How Babies Are Made

For its 2013 Super Bowl spot, Kia will tackle one of parenthood’s most dreaded questions–where do babies come from?

The answer, according to the flustered dad in this 75-second spot, is Babylandia, a distant planet where babies of all kind–humans, pandas, lambs, monkeys–begin their nine-month rocket ship journey to Earth.

It’s another big-production number for Kia, a brand that goes big in the Super Bowl–last year the automaker’s “A Dream Car For Real Life” depicted large-scale his and hers dreams. This time, the whole family is along for the ride.

But if the adults in the audience notice similarities between that journey and the actual process by which children are conceived, so be it, says Colin Jeffery, executive creative director at Kia agency David & Goliath.

“The Sorrento has always been a family vehicle, so our target audience is young families,” he said. “So it’s this weird collision of these two worlds. We see these cute animals and babies, but there’s a tone that adults will pick up on but will go over the young ones’ heads.”

The spot begins with the unsuspecting dad at the wheel of his Sorrento hearing the question from an off-camera child. As he begins improvising his bizarre answer, the scene cuts to the planet Babylandia, where human children wander the forest alongside piglets and baby elephants.

Eventually, they all don spacesuits and board rocket ships à la The Right Stuff. The ships hurtle toward Earth –”where they penetrate the atmosphere,” says dad–and then “release” their passengers down to their waiting families.