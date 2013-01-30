PBS’s “Mission of Hope” And The Legacy Of The Columbia Space Shuttle Crew

When the ill-fated Columbia space shuttle flew over Israel in 2003, Ilan Ramon–Israel’s only astronaut and the son of Holocaust survivors–held up a small Torah scroll that carried a tremendous history. In a TV broadcast to Israeli viewers, he told the story of the scroll, which the former Chief Rabbi of Holland, Simon Dasberg, had smuggled into the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and given to 13-year-old Joachim “Yoya” Joseph after his clandestine bar mitzvah. With it, he gave Joseph a directive: Use the scroll to tell the world what happened in the camp.

Payload Specialist Ilan Ramon. Photo: NASA

Joseph became a top Israeli physicist whose experiments Ramon would conduct in space. When he told Ramon the story of the scroll, Ramon asked if he could take it aboard. “I think this represents, more than anything, the ability of the Jewish people to survive anything,” Ramon told his viewers.

“He thought he would show it to the world as a symbol of how a person can go from the depths of hell to the heights of space,” Joseph would later elaborate. “I had finally fulfilled my promise to Rabbi Simon Dasberg.”

After Columbia disintegrated over Texas during its Feb. 1 descent, Dan Cohen, a six-time Emmy Award-winning TV news journalist-turned-documentary filmmaker, spotted a small newspaper mention about the scroll. His thought: “What an interesting way to tell a Holocaust story to a new generation.”

Thus began a 10-year odyssey to realize the multi-award-winning Space Shuttle Columbia: Mission of Hope and bring it to American airwaves. It took Cohen to Israel, the upper echelons of NASA, as well as meetings with Tom Hanks who signed on as an executive producer, former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres, and family members of the Columbia crew. It screened at film festivals (winning five Best Film awards), NASA headquarters, and on Israeli TV. It premieres on PBS on Jan.uary 31, with subsequent airings on PBS affiliates.

“When I started, I thought I was making a Holocaust story,” says Cohen. “But when you peel away the top layer, it becomes about the legacy of the Columbia crew, who they were, and how they worked together for a common good. Woven through is this horrific story of the Holocaust, and a journey of hope that we will all live to see a better day.”

The film juxtaposes the heights of human achievement with the depths of human cruelty; the private grief of Holocaust survivors with the public mourning of the shuttle disaster. Along the way, Cohen was struck by how beloved Ramon was and the cohesion of a crew from such disparate backgrounds. The other astronauts included two women: Kalpana Chawla, who was born in India, and Laurel Clark; an African-American, Michael Anderson; a devout Christian, Rick Husband; an M.D. and amateur filmmaker, David Brown; and William McCool.