Super Bowl XLVII: The Spots, Behind The Work, And More

There have been no dominant brand players so far in the pre-game–and it’s a more crowded pre-game than ever as more advertisers opt to stretch their spend with teaser spots and social media extensions.

Unilever’s Axe, Volkswagen, Taco Bell, Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Toyota and Audi are among the brands that have created teasers or launched their spots online before the game gets underway February 3. These and other marketers have long looked for ways to extend the impact of reaching TV’s biggest audience and ways to maximize the resource required to appear in the game–this year, Super Bowl XLVII broadcaster CBS commanded an average of $3.7-$3.8 for spot time, with some prices going higher than $4 million. The broadcast audience is still there–111 million people watched last year’s Super Bowl. But more marketers are looking at the game as an opportunity to create a longer conversation and a bigger digital footprint. In our story on brands’ pre-game strategies, YouTube head of industry development Suzie Reider says that in 2012, Super Bowl campaigns that released videos before game-day generated over 9.1 million views on YouTube on average, while campaigns that waited until game day or after to launch videos online averaged only 1.3 million views.

