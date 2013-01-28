advertisement
Super Bowl XLVII: Audi “Prom (Worth It)”

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

“Bravery” is the key word in Audi’s Super Bowl spot. A young man heading to prom all alone suddenly becomes chock-full of the stuff–perhaps inspired by a 2013 S6 borrowed from Dad–and cruises toward a life-changing moment.


Created by Venables, Bell & Partners, the minute-long ad follows our dateless wonder as he parks inappropriately, struts into the high school gymnasium of destiny, and grabs the prom queen for a kiss. What happens next, you can probably already imagine, but let’s just say it’s a mixed bag.


Set to roots rocker Hanni El Khatib’s “Can’t Win Em All,” the ad features the hashtag #BraveryWins, which Audi will promote through its social media channels, urging fans to share their most brave moments. Audi was the first brand to add a hashtag in its Super Bowl ad. Hopefully, Twitterers will not take this one as an excuse to confess brave crimes they’ve committed, real or imagined.

