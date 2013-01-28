Axe Showcases Pulling Power Of Astronauts In Super Bowl Campaign

Astronauts wouldn’t typically top a list of male archetypes known for their can’t-miss pulling power (a list that would look something like: rock star, fireman, pro athlete, spy, and would allow for regional variation–for example in New York it would include bankers and Terry Richardson ).

But astronauts are the stars and most powerful lady magnets in Axe’s Super Bowl campaign. The brand’s game-day spot depicts an astronaut–an amateur astronaut at that, which we’ll come back to–spoiling the fleshy payback about to be bestowed on a handsome lifeguard who had just, in spectacular fashion, saved a young lady from a shark attack.





Why the astro-focus? Because the campaign supports Axe’s Apollo line of products and a broader, global marketing initiative called Axe Apollo Space Academy that’s looking for average Axe guys to send into space. The campaign, heralded with a spot starring Buzz Aldrin, invites bros from around the world to visit AxeApollo.com before February 3 for a chance to earn a place in the Axe space program. Entrants who earn the most support online and compete in a series of challenges will be put through actual space-simulation exercises to earn one of 22 spots on a private Space Expedition Corp. craft.

Watch the Super Bowl spot “Lifeguard” and an earlier spot featuring a fireman, and the Buzz Aldrin promo in the slide show above.