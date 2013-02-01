Hyundai Excited About Super Bowl; Just Can’t Hide It

Sports fans will instantly recognize the voice in Hyundai’s new ad, although everybody else might just assume that somebody just drank a lot of coffee and started yelling stuff. It’s a good thing the ad will be airing on Super Bowl Sunday.





The perennially effusive Fox Sports game-caller Gus Johnson lends his crackling pipes to a new ad for Hyundai, set to air before the big game. Created by agency Innocean, the spot follows the 2013 Genesis down a closed course, accompanied by Johnson’s exuberant dressing down of the nonexistent competition. (“Making ’em look silly!” he yells at one point.) Look for drunken imitations of the ad to possibly bleed over into your viewing experience.

Watch another short Hyundai spot, also airing on game day, below.