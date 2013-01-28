Budweiser Is Finally on Twitter, Crowdsourcing Super Bowl Clydesdale Debut

Budweiser has a proud history of ads featuring their famous Clydesdales , often airing during the Super Bowl. While this year’s game day ad will be no exception, there is one minor difference between it and most others: Budweiser is asking Twitterers for help with creating it.

Budweiser apparently held off on joining Twitter until the social networking site introduced age verification to ward off people under 21 from following. (But how will those kids ever find a way to read Bud’s tweets?) Now that the brewing giant has finally joined the fray, it’s very first missive is a request for fans of the brand to help come up with a name for the newly born latest addition to the Budweiser Clydesdale Family.





The as-yet unnamed Clydesdale will factor heavily in a forthcoming Super Bowl ad, created by agency Anomaly. Along with the newborn baby–a reported 150-pounder–the new spot will also feature an 8-month old and a 2-year old, giving viewers an adorable peek at life as a very young Budweiser Clydesdale.

Share your thoughts on what the baby should be named in the comments below. (My vote is for “Shamu,” because why not?)

[Beer Image: Horiyan via Shutterstock]