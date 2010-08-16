Mobile Ad Space Bursting With Potential but Few Experts

First smartphones were redefined as powerful social media/Net devices and then: Boom! The advertising industry grabbed on in search of new sources of cash income. But the new ad business are finding everything a bit new and scary, and are still finding their feet.

Apple’s iAd Slow Off the Starting Block

There’s been a bit of buzz about Apple’s innovative rich-content iAd system recently. Firstly it was reported to be a success, with developers and ad partners finding the whole system ticks along nicely, and that end-user consumers spend significantly more eyes-on time in iAd content than other Net based adverts (a fact that translates directly into more company message transmission, and more income for everyone).

But today there’s a report that states Apple’s been managing iAd’s success so very closely that it’s slowing the production of new iAd content down very significantly. Of the initial 17 announced iAd partners, only two had iAd content published in the wild in July. According to thinking from several insiders, Apple’s desire to wrestle a big chunk of creative control in how iAds look and feel has come as a shock to many of its ad agency creative partners, and the degree of control is quite definitely slowing the arrival of new iAd content as much as two weeks over “normal” mobile ads. This is a big deal in the new fast-moving mobile ads business.

Is it a surprise though? Apple’s intensely focused on the user experience on the iPhone (and iPad) and with good reason: Its decisions, though sometimes controversial, have resulted in a product consumers love, and which has redefined an entire device genre–largely due to the ease of use. Aligning iAd with this thinking is just normal Apple behavior, and it makes logical sense: If iAds were poor quality (or intrusive or annoying compared to the rest of the iOS UI) then people would ignore them. Turn this report about iAd around, and what you have is Apple redefining yet another business sector–massaging the business habits of its partners to best suit the new business. There’s a good reason for this too: The advertising industry is still, in many ways, finding its feet in the new market:

Companies Ponder on Where Mobile Ad Units Live