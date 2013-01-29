Answer This: Will Quora’s New Blog Platform Attract Brands?

The latest question is for Quora itself: Is the new blogging platform part of a long-term plan to woo brands and, ultimately, develop a monetization strategy?

At first glance, the Q&A platform, which debuted in 2010, may seem like a glorified version of Yahoo Answers. But Quora is a much more insular community populated by highly educated, specialized users. The site also has a loftier mission statement.





“Quora aims to allow anyone to easily share their knowledge and in the process to dramatically increase the total amount of knowledge available to the world,” writes Quora Founder and CEO Adam D’Angelo.

With the recent introduction of a free blogging platform, Quora’s mission remains largely the same, but the site’s focus is clearly expanding.

“As we grow, we will be able to provide larger and larger audiences to writers, cover more and more topics, and have greater and greater impact on the world,” according to D’Angelo.

Quora already boasts excellent SEO, strong content, an engaged audience and social sharing functionality. But until now, brands have been largely unable to tap into Quora’s unique and highly coveted audience.