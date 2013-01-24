Kate Upton Continues to Have Breasts in Mercedes Super Bowl Teaser

What could be more American than a hot blonde lady in a Super Bowl commercial? Perhaps if she were eating apple pie in an Uncle Sam hat, or if she was joined by R&B superstar Usher. Word has it that Mercedes’ Super Bowl strategy is taking the latter route.





Created by agency Merkley + Partners, the as-yet unseen spot is being teased out with a preview ad showcasing the, er, talents of model Kate Upton. Rather than give much of a sense of what the final ad will be like, the new spot goes for what appears to be a stab at pure sex appeal, showcasing Upton in slo-mo as she almost washes a Mercedes, thoroughly, leaving a collection of dropped jaws in her wake.

Watch an additional teaser for Mercedes’ Super Bowl ad below.