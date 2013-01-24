Gildan Makes Apparel for the Tall, Dark, and Handcuffed

There’s a weird moment when you wake up not remembering much of the previous night (or so we’ve heard), when it is unclear whether it was a good night or a bad one. If the teaser is any indication, it looks as though he first-ever Super Bowl ad for Gildan Apparel is going to be centered around just such a moment.





Created by agency DeVito/Verdi, who themselves have never had an ad featured in the big game before, the new teaser opens up on a man waking up in a bit of a compromised state. He has smeared lipstick all over his mouth and a blindfold on his head. Also, he is trapped inside a pair of leopard-print handcuffs. Just how did this man arrive in this position? We’ll have to wait until the Super Bowl to learn, but it probably had something to do with being irresistibly dressed and also alcohol.